Biden is Burnt Up ~It Begins Now~

I've Always Supported Donald J Trump....
From The Beginning I've Had His Back.
I've Walked in The Shadows and Watched...
And I've Defended Against Every Attack.
He is The First That I Have Ever Followed...
For I Could See into His Good Heart.
It was Not His Words That Showed Me This...
It Was His Actions Which Set Him Apart.
