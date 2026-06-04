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Karen Kwiatkowski: US-Israel, Ukraine, & Police State as Empire Comes Home
Geopolitics & Empire
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Ltc. (ret.) Karen Kwiatkowski discusses the controversial legislative section within the NDAA that would deeply integrate the Israeli military into the American defense acquisition and tech sectors. Kwiatkowski criticizes this as a method to fund foreign military interests without public debate while also warning about the erosion of free speech and the rise of the surveillance state. She examines the shifting dynamics of global power (e.g. Iran, Ukraine), arguing that the U.S. is in a period of imperial decline characterized by a hollowed-out economy and failing proxy wars. Additional topics include the dystopian future of robotic warfare and the use of AI for population control, yet she remains hopeful in the potential for resistance against state overreach.


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About Karen Kwiatkowski

Karen Kwiatkowski, Ph.D., a retired USAF lieutenant colonel, farmer and aspiring anarcho-capitalist. She was a whistleblower prior to the second Iraq war in 2002, ran for Congress in Virginia's 6th district in 2012, received the Sam Adams Associates for Integrity in Intelligence Award in 2018, is a Fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, and an Associated Scholar of the Mises Institute. She also writes at karenkwiatkowski.substack.com.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
irantrumpmilitaryrussiaempireisraelchinamiddle eastwarww3ndaagulfnetanyahuukraineeuropeeupalestiniansgazabibiuaeamericastechnate
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