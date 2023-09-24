Create New Account
Epic Jon the Morgile Opening Rant - Globebusters Excerpt
channel image
America at War
60 Subscribers
33 views
Published Yesterday

Originally Aired: 6-11-17

It takes someone who really believes in the TRUTH to stand up before the world
and declare that the Earth is Flat, when you KNOW you'll be mocked and ridiculed!

I'd rather be mocked and ridiculed for speaking the TRUTH than to be praised
and heralded as a hero for speaking lies!

Some of us are just made that way! The lie is not within us, so we speak the TRUTH even when people don't want to hear it!

I have a healthy respect for ANYONE who will speak truth at great personal cost!
We were designed to be the light up on the hill, speaking truth!
So that is what we do!

Matthew
5:11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.

12 Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.

13 Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.

14 Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.

15 Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.

16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.

17 Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.

Follow these FE channels for more TRUTH!

GLOBEBUSTERS https://www.youtube.com/@GLOBEBUSTERS1 

The Morgile https://www.youtube.com/@TheMorgile 

Live and speak the TRUTH!

Keywords
corruptionbibleevilnasaspacetruthmoongovernmentsuncriminalglobe

