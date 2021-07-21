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'UTOPIA' - Could It Get This Bad? A Short Aussie Produced Film Where A Man Returns To Discover Everyone Polices Each Other With Their Smartphones {MIRROR}
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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73 views • July 21, 2021
Jack has just come back to his homeland of Australia after 15 years in paradise.

But after being met at the airport by his brother Frank, Jack discovers that the country has radically changed. Citizens report and fine one another for various civil infractions, using their mobile phones to record and upload offenses to a government agency.
This is a very well done short flick and totally worth the 15 minutes.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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