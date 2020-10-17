Banning Cars - Slavery Reparations - Trudeau Spending Again

California Banning Sales Of New Gasoline Cars By 2035California, the biggest buyer of vehicles in the U.S., is banning sales of new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars and trucks in the state by 2035 with an executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. It’s the single-most aggressive such action ever taken by any U.S. state or nation to fight carbon pollution that’s fueling higher temperatures and wildfires in California and persistent air-quality problems from automotive exhaust.“To get to a carbon-free economy by 2045 we can’t get there without transportation,” Newsom said in a webcast today. “We are marking a new course … with a firm goal that by 2035 we will eliminate in the state of California sales of internal combustion engines.”California passes a first-of-its-kind law to consider reparations for slaveryCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill establishing a task force to study and make recommendations on reparations for slavery.Bill AB 3121 -- the first of its kind in any state -- was signed on Wednesday. It creates a nine-member task force that will inform Californians about slavery and explore ways the state might provide reparations, Newsom's office said in a news release.If Trudeau's proposing socialism, the people must be allowed to vote on itPrime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be gearing up for an election. He’d better be, because leaks and hints in the media about what’s to come in the Sept. 23 Throne Speech simply cannot be pushed through without a democratic mandate.Last week, Bloomberg reported that Trudeau was planning “Canada’s sharpest turn left in economic policy in decades.” The article stated that new Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was tasked with “remaking the country’s socio-economic architecture.”Trudeau govt resurrects bill criminalizing help for unwanted LGBT inclinationsJustin Trudeau’s Liberal government reintroduced a bill Thursday making it a crime punishable by five years in jail to help minors overcome same-sex attraction or gender confusion, or to remove them from Canada to seek such help.Justice minister David Lametti tabled Bill C-6, “An Act to amend the Criminal Code (conversion therapy),” on October 1.It’s identical to the controversial C-8, which died when Trudeau prorogued Parliament in August in the wake of the WE Charity funding scandal.Former lesbian urges Trudeau govt not to outlaw ‘conversion therapy’‘A lot of help that I received would not be able to come to me,’ Van Beek said, if the government follows through on its intention to forbid counseling to overcome same-sex attractions.(LifeSiteNews) — A Christian convert who overcame her homosexual attraction by grace and the support of her pastors is urging Canada’s Liberal government not to criminalize so-called “conversion therapy.”“I’m a former lesbian who has chosen to walk away from living and practicing a homosexual lifestyle,” Wilna Van Beek says in a video co-produced by LifeSiteNews and Campaign Life Coalition, Canada’s national pro-life and pro-family political lobbying group.Follow us on uncensored platforms