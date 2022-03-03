Lavrov warns over nuclear threats from US, Ukraine, NATO, UK & France

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Russian Foreign Minister has told foreign media they ought to be wary of Western powers' statements on nuclear war - and not point the finger at Russia.
Sergey Lavrov cited NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg’s “erratic and hectic” propaganda and Biden saying the only alternative from the so-called “sanctions from hell was a third World War."
“It is in the minds of the Western politicians that they keep returning to a nuclear war. It is not in our minds, so we will not allow such provocations. If a war is unleashed against us, however, those that have those plans should think about what follows.”