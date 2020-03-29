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Jesus and the Mark of the Beast
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135 views • March 29, 2020
Did Jesus say anything about the Mark of the Beast? Here is wisdom, the secret wisdom of Jesus! Hidden in the sermon on the mount is a vital clue in understanding Bible prophecy. A search for the secret meaning of 666, reveals an amazing correlation between the four gospels and the last book of the Bible.
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. No Copyright Motion Graphics
Motion Graphics provided by http://www.youtubestock.com
YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/aayJRf
02. Jesus_3 by James Shepard
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
03. Some AMAZING facts about life! (Part 2) by ThunderfOOt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hi8hW...
04. Hubble Zoom In by The SL Planetarium Dome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNi97...
05. Microscope contemplation: Bellver forest puddle water. ASMR by María Concepción Pomar Rosselló
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yS3Ft...
06. flipping pages 2007 by jhcarlsen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IGM-...
07. record scratch by luffy
https://freesound.org/people/luffy/so...
08. Free Treasure Chest Motion Background by GiveMeFreeArt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFX6e...
09. Heaven HD Motion Graphics Background Loop by Keyde Pradella
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZRlY...
10. ANTON DORPH by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
11. People Commerce Many Background Mall Walking NoCopyrightVideo by No Copyright Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pX4rg...
12. Bishop T D Jakes Sermon. 2015 Faith Its A Journey Not An Experience. 03.20.2015 by Мы - русские. С нами Бог!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIJyz...
13. FREDERICK SHIELDS by Waiting For The word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14. Braincell Animation Tutorial Preview by motionsquared
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vo2W...
15. Solomon's Temple Jerusalem by Israel Truths
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16. Flying Bird Green Screen (REAL FOOTAGE) by Creative Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mvx6j...
17. Crowne-Gold-Silver-Bullion by Mark Herpel
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
18. Reading The Holy Bible book, looking for a quote. Free HD video footage by Unripe Content
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdorS...
19. The Teachings of Jesus Christ + FULL MOVIE. by Private Universe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbXIl...
20. Simpleicons Interface link-symbol by SimpleIcon http://www.simpleicon.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
21. ToxicSmoke - FREE Video Background Loop HD 1080p by BackgroundsLoops
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_JGN...
22. Food Help Malawi Africa by khym54
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
23. bill gates by Sebastian Vital
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
24. Flowers 55 - Video Background HD 1080p by Video Background
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WLum...
25. Face of Jesus 170 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
26. Benny HInn- How to Release Prosperity in Your Life and Future by Hallel Eldad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aVM3...
27. Joel Osteen Exposed! by Found_the_Light
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TYEK...
28. Creflo Dollar Ministry Says He Will Get his $65,000,000 G650 Jet Despite Criticism. by DJ Akademiks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7481f...
29. Second Coming Jesus 03 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
30. Blinding Light background video by Thành Hà Văn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9IxV...
31. Music: http://www.purple-planet.com
32. Shopping and entertainment center "Akropolis" in Kaunas, Lithuania by Khaj1t
https://www.videvo.net/video/shopping...
33. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. No Copyright Motion Graphics
Motion Graphics provided by http://www.youtubestock.com
YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/aayJRf
02. Jesus_3 by James Shepard
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
03. Some AMAZING facts about life! (Part 2) by ThunderfOOt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hi8hW...
04. Hubble Zoom In by The SL Planetarium Dome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNi97...
05. Microscope contemplation: Bellver forest puddle water. ASMR by María Concepción Pomar Rosselló
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yS3Ft...
06. flipping pages 2007 by jhcarlsen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IGM-...
07. record scratch by luffy
https://freesound.org/people/luffy/so...
08. Free Treasure Chest Motion Background by GiveMeFreeArt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFX6e...
09. Heaven HD Motion Graphics Background Loop by Keyde Pradella
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZRlY...
10. ANTON DORPH by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
11. People Commerce Many Background Mall Walking NoCopyrightVideo by No Copyright Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pX4rg...
12. Bishop T D Jakes Sermon. 2015 Faith Its A Journey Not An Experience. 03.20.2015 by Мы - русские. С нами Бог!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIJyz...
13. FREDERICK SHIELDS by Waiting For The word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14. Braincell Animation Tutorial Preview by motionsquared
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vo2W...
15. Solomon's Temple Jerusalem by Israel Truths
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
16. Flying Bird Green Screen (REAL FOOTAGE) by Creative Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mvx6j...
17. Crowne-Gold-Silver-Bullion by Mark Herpel
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
18. Reading The Holy Bible book, looking for a quote. Free HD video footage by Unripe Content
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdorS...
19. The Teachings of Jesus Christ + FULL MOVIE. by Private Universe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbXIl...
20. Simpleicons Interface link-symbol by SimpleIcon http://www.simpleicon.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
21. ToxicSmoke - FREE Video Background Loop HD 1080p by BackgroundsLoops
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_JGN...
22. Food Help Malawi Africa by khym54
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
23. bill gates by Sebastian Vital
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
24. Flowers 55 - Video Background HD 1080p by Video Background
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WLum...
25. Face of Jesus 170 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
26. Benny HInn- How to Release Prosperity in Your Life and Future by Hallel Eldad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aVM3...
27. Joel Osteen Exposed! by Found_the_Light
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TYEK...
28. Creflo Dollar Ministry Says He Will Get his $65,000,000 G650 Jet Despite Criticism. by DJ Akademiks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7481f...
29. Second Coming Jesus 03 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
30. Blinding Light background video by Thành Hà Văn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9IxV...
31. Music: http://www.purple-planet.com
32. Shopping and entertainment center "Akropolis" in Kaunas, Lithuania by Khaj1t
https://www.videvo.net/video/shopping...
33. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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