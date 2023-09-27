Create New Account
THE X FILES-TAKEOVER OF AMERICA EPISODE CLIP
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
Published 16 hours ago

PLEASE READ..I Found This On Steve Quayle News..By MAVERICK X On Twitter

It’s Been Said…The Elite Have To Tell You What They’re Going to Do Before They Do It.

Steve Quayle Quote

Watch this and have your mind blown. They knew it did this 20 years ago. Whoever wrote the script for this episode of X-Files has to be a time traveler or a senior deep state operative who revealed their entire plan just for laughs.

Keywords
the x filestakeover of america episodesteve quayle newsmaverick x twitter

