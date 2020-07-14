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CONFIRMED! The Absolute SCIENCE Behind MASKS And The PROOF THAT THEY DON’T WORK with Denis Rancourt!
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125 views • July 14, 2020
Wearing a mask may soon be mandatory depending on where you live and this is causing a debate about whether or not masks are actually effective when it comes to protecting your health during a pandemic. Multiple studies have now concluded that masks are not only ineffective but they in fact offer a dis-advantage to those who choose to wear them. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Denis Rancourt a PHD and former professor of physics at the University of Ottawa about a paper he wrote titled “Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy” to discuss the science behind masks, why they don’t work and how society should handle this highly contentious issue moving forward.
INFORMATION MINISTRY NOTE: This independent journalist was viciously attacked while documenting events. Now, his Utube channel has been removed and this video is no longer available on that platform. He needs help. Donate if possible. See below:
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INFORMATION MINISTRY NOTE: This independent journalist was viciously attacked while documenting events. Now, his Utube channel has been removed and this video is no longer available on that platform. He needs help. Donate if possible. See below:
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth ....
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
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