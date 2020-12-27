© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More People Waking Up to the Mask-Wearing Scam - Are you?
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
347 views • December 27, 2020
Update: Less people died in In the United States in 2020 than in 2019.
BTW: If you're wearing a mask, why would a non-mask wearing person frighten you?
Face Masks Are For Sheep.
Wouldn't your mask work?
OR do you not believe masks work, but you're a busy-body who questions NOTHING and believes EVERYTHING so-called "experts" and "leaders" espouse.
BTW: If you're wearing a mask, why would a non-mask wearing person frighten you?
Face Masks Are For Sheep.
Wouldn't your mask work?
OR do you not believe masks work, but you're a busy-body who questions NOTHING and believes EVERYTHING so-called "experts" and "leaders" espouse.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.