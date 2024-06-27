Tonight! First pre-election Debate between Biden & Trump will take place

Tonight! the first pre-election debates between Biden and Trump will take place.

Tonight Thursday, 8:00 Central, U.S. time (Friday, 4AM Moscow time), the first pre-election debates between Biden and Trump will take place in the United States.

The debates will be held in Atlanta and will last 90 minutes, with participants speaking in turns, without the opportunity to interrupt each other.

The main topics, according to experts, will be domestic issues—primarily the economy, as well as migration.

To prepare for the tele-debate, Biden has withdrawn from the public eye for a week in a country residence.

The organizer of the debates is CNN, a channel generally considered to be pro-Democratic.

Many believe that, because of this, Trump is unlikely to be allowed to accuse his opponent of election interference or fraud in 2020, and the topic of Hunter Biden will likely be diverted as well.

Cynthia... If interested and have no TV, it can be watched at CNN on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-v-8wJkmwBY&ab_channel=CNN





