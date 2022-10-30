Dr. Chris Shoemaker on the Sudden Death of Fully "VAXED" Bodybuilder Doug Brignole

The so called "fact checkers" are going bonkers over this story. They now ridiculously claim, "The fully boosted Doug Brignole did NOT die suddenly from his 'safe and effective' COVID injections. Rather, he was killed by the Omicron variant."





(Oct 29, 2022) Steve Kirsch, who has spoken with Doug's girlfriend, writes: "Doug died less than a week after his vaccine. The USA Today (fact check) story is silent on that part; they don’t mention the vaccine at all. And COVID takes days to kill you. The doctors I consulted don’t know of anyone dying at home from Omicron. If Doug died from Omicron, that would mean Doug got vaccinated, instantly developed COVID and died at home and didn’t bother going to the hospital. I don’t think so. So few people die from Omicron, Doug was already fully vaccinated which means 'he cannot die from COVID' according to our health officials, and if he did die from Omicron, it would have been in the hospital since Omicron doesn’t cause 'sudden death.' The USA Today 'fact check' simply makes no sense."





Full article by Steve Kirsch on the clot shot death of Doug Brignole:https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/bodybuilder-doug-brignole-died-less







(Oct 28, 2022) Full interview of Dr. Chris Shoemaker by Laura-Lynn Thompson:

https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/LivewithDrChrisShoemaker:b