🎵 Poi spinning
wolfburg
wolfburg
17 followers
28 views • 1 day ago
Vintage upright piano and swung bongo rhythms evoke a lively 1930s jazz club ambiance, Playful kazoo melodies mimic brass, while modern auto-tuned vocals blend nostalgia with fresh flair, Soft organ pads and brushed drums gradually build as baritone vocals deepen into chant-like authority

🎵 (Chorus) Poi spinning, fire in the sky, A dance of life, as old as time. In the flickering light, we find our way, To a world where freedom and creativity sway. (Verse 2) The flames ignite, casting shadows long, As the spinner's hands paint pictures, all night long. In the dance, they find their voice, their truth, A silent song, of courage and youth. (Bridge) From the islands of the Pacific, this art was born, A symbol of strength, resilience, and the power to transform. Through the generations, it's been passed down, A testament to the spirit, that can never drown. (Chorus) Poi spinning, fire in the sky, A dance of life, as old as time. In the flickering light, we find our way, To a world where freedom and creativity sway. (Verse 3) The spinner's hands, they move with grace, In the dance, they find their space. A sanctuary of self-expression, in the night, Where the fire burns bright, and the spirit takes flight. (Chorus) Poi spinning, fire in the sky, A dance of life, as old as time. In the flickering light, we find our way, To a world where freedom and creativity sway. (Outro) So here's to the spinners, who light up the night, To the artists, who ignite the fight. For freedom, for expression, for the right to be free, In the dance of the fires, we find our decree.

vintage upright piano and swung bongo rhythms evoke a lively 1930s jazz club ambianceplayful kazoo melodies mimic brasswhile modern auto-tuned vocals blend nostalgia with fresh flair
