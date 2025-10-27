© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎵 (Chorus) Poi spinning, fire in the sky, A dance of life, as old as time. In the flickering light, we find our way, To a world where freedom and creativity sway. (Verse 2) The flames ignite, casting shadows long, As the spinner's hands paint pictures, all night long. In the dance, they find their voice, their truth, A silent song, of courage and youth. (Bridge) From the islands of the Pacific, this art was born, A symbol of strength, resilience, and the power to transform. Through the generations, it's been passed down, A testament to the spirit, that can never drown. (Chorus) Poi spinning, fire in the sky, A dance of life, as old as time. In the flickering light, we find our way, To a world where freedom and creativity sway. (Verse 3) The spinner's hands, they move with grace, In the dance, they find their space. A sanctuary of self-expression, in the night, Where the fire burns bright, and the spirit takes flight. (Chorus) Poi spinning, fire in the sky, A dance of life, as old as time. In the flickering light, we find our way, To a world where freedom and creativity sway. (Outro) So here's to the spinners, who light up the night, To the artists, who ignite the fight. For freedom, for expression, for the right to be free, In the dance of the fires, we find our decree.