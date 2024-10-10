The American's Creed Recitation - Randall Franks

www.RandallFranks.com/The-Americans-Creed

From the multiple film festival finalist "The American's Creed," Award-winning Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night," shares "The American's Creed - Recitation" as American Revolutionary War "Capt. Robert Shields." The musical background for the performance was composed and performed by Franks on fiddle and guitarist Wesley Crider. The original oratory was written by his kinsman William Tyler Page in 1917 and adopted by the U.S. Congress in 1918. (Randall Franks, Wesley Crider & William Tyler Page/Peach Picked Pub./BMI) The film and its accompanying documentary, which have both been screening around the world in film festivals, are planned for official release in early 2025 marking the beginning of The American Revolution. Through his Peach Picked Productions, Franks created “The Making of The American’s Creed” and "The American's Creed" starring Randall Franks as Robert Shields; Tina Brewer as Sister Sophie Shields; Wesley Crider ad Arnett Crockett; Evan A. Jackson as Private Greenberry Wilson; Butch Culpepper as Jeremiah Weer; Ronald K. Melton Jr. as Sgt. Ronald Hedrick; Robert E. Jones as Adam Sherrill; Maggie Suits as Jamie Shields; Donald Benkis as Johan Emert; Elaine Benkis as Betsy Emert; Dennis L. Jones as Private 1; Ashley Robillard as Private 2; John R. Francis as Private 3; Cassandra Group as Private Samuel Green; Gabriel Group as Private 4; and Colton Buckles as Private 5. Crew members: Director/Producer/Screenwriter: Randall Franks; Cinematographer: Eric T. Jackson; First Assistant Director: Evan A. Jackson; Second Assistant Director: Dennis L. Jones; Second Second Assistant Director: John R. Francis; Camera Operator: Ashley Robillard & Amy Jackson; Assistant Camera: Colton Buckles; Editors: Randall Franks & Eric T. Jackson; Studio Engineer: Tim L. Witt; Still Photographers: Ashley Robillard; Amy Jackson; Tina Brewer; Wesley & Sandra Crider; Randall Franks; Costume Supervisor: Tina Brewer; Set Costumers: Ronald K. Melton, Jr. & Robert E. Jones; Props & Set Decoration: Randall Franks & Ronald K. Melton, Jr.; Script Supervisor: Ashley Robillard; Continuity: Evan A. Jackson; Wrangler: Butch Culpepper; Horses: Dollar & Charlie Among the amazing partners in the project are the Top of Georgia Economic Development Initiative, Smith & Wesley, Mountain View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, William Marsh Chapter – National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, The Bank of LaFayette, William H.H. Clark, Marshall M. Bandy Jr. Law Office, Rhonda James, Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold, Georgia, Gateway Business Center, Stateline Electronics, and AirPlay Direct. Greg Jackson painted the cover of the musical release which is utilized in the opening of the video. Itunes:

