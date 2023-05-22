Create New Account
Ascension - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.88 with Fr. Chris Alar
Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)May 18, 2023


Why is the Ascension of Jesus into Heaven a critically important day in the Church? Is it a Holy Day of Obligation? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he discusses this important feast and hear the story of an extraordinary community service organization where the healthcare is provided by physicians who are nuns from the congregation of the Sisters of Mercy.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 88: The Ascension


christianascensioncatholichealthcarefeastcommunity servicefr chris alarsisters of mercyliving divine mercy

