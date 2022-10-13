This is a war of propaganda - John Pilger on Ukraine and Assange , ‘This is a war of propaganda’ - John Pilger on Ukraine and Assange , #FreeAssange , FREE JULIAN ASSANGE ,
- Tags : free assange, ukraine war, john pilger, free julian assange, website breaking news,
- https://sites.google.com/view/info-breaking-news/homepage ,
- http sites google com / view / info-breaking-news / homepage ,
-- https://www.roxytube.com/watch/this-is-a-war-of-propaganda-john-pilger-on-ukraine-and-assange_LriHXD5Fi75XKpI.html , - , - https://sites.google.com/view/research-info/homepage , - https://sites.google.com/view/international-a-z/homepage , - https://sites.google.com/view/info-breaking-news/usa-today , - https://sites.google.com/view/the-war-on-journalism/homepage , - https://www.brighteon.com/b8f7a7bc-a175-43a8-9fa4-71685ab920a4 , - https://www.brighteon.com/83946075-093c-4bc9-a5e5-85c2f667e037 , - https://www.brighteon.com/c15c6599-6bf2-45d5-b8cc-458613d62f1f , - ,SEE ESPECIALLY these LINK's.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.