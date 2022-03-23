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Maryana Naumova | Russian Athlete Rips Into Arnold Schwarzenegger's Propaganda
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
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121 views • March 23, 2022
Must watch truth bomb from Russian athlete Maryana Naumova. Her response to Arnold Schwarzenegger's propaganda video is absolutely savage.

"I would like to remind you- your family once was deceived by Nazism. And your father came to my homeland with a gun killing and maiming my compatriots...Hitler got what he deserved then, but after so many years his ideological heirs are raising their heads again. I would like to remind you that, you yourself once admired Hitler...but those in Ukraine who admire Hitler's collaborators...are far from repenting.

"Russia's special military operation has no purpose to destroy the Ukrainian people. It is aimed at the neo-nazi 'Skynet' which, over the years, has completely subjugated Ukraine and was just about to turn into an uncontrollable monster."


This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.facebook.com/MaryanaNaumovaSport/videos/4725692340892269.

Maryana Naumova | Russian Athlete Rips Into Arnold Schwarzenegger's Propaganda

Maryana Naumova, Russian Athlete, Rips Into Arnold Schwarzenegger, Propaganda, March 22 2022
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propagandamaryana naumovarussian athleterips into arnold schwarzeneggermarch 22 2022
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