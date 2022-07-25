Health Survival 2000 Part 5 Gary Martin ND : You are what you eat. Nutrition Program

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The year 2000. Gary Martin steps through a comprehensive vital list of diet and nutrition requirements.
Subjects include: Trace minerals, genetic engineering, soybeans, canola, homogenized fats, auto immune disease, cultured foods/proteins, endocrine system, omega3, flaxseed, colostrum, bee pollen, green barley, sodium ascorbate with bioflavonoids, hypoglycemia, celtic/rock/sea salt, guarana, Rev 12:12.
Fresh air. Sunlight. Abstemiousness. Water. Proper diet. Rest. Exercise. Trust in God.