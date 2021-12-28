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The COVID-19 crisis triggers economic and social chaos worldwide
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152 views • December 28, 2021
GRTV, December 8, 2021
V the Virus” is said to be responsible for the wave of bankruptcies and unemployment. That’s a lie. There is no causal relationship between the (microscopic) SARS-2 virus and economic variables.
It’s the powerful financiers and billionaires who are behind this project which has contributed to the destabilization (Worldwide) of the real economy. And there is ample evidence that the decision to close down a national economy (resulting in poverty and unemployment) will inevitably have an impact on patterns of morbidity and mortality.
Since early February 2020, the Super Rich have cashed in on billions of dollars.
Amply documented it’s the largest redistribution of global wealth in World history, accompanied by a process of Worldwide impoverishment.
Video: Michael Welch Interviews Professor Michel Chossudovsky on the Devastating Economic and Social Impacts of the Covid-19 Crisis
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-covid-19-economic-and-social-chaos/5764076
V the Virus” is said to be responsible for the wave of bankruptcies and unemployment. That’s a lie. There is no causal relationship between the (microscopic) SARS-2 virus and economic variables.
It’s the powerful financiers and billionaires who are behind this project which has contributed to the destabilization (Worldwide) of the real economy. And there is ample evidence that the decision to close down a national economy (resulting in poverty and unemployment) will inevitably have an impact on patterns of morbidity and mortality.
Since early February 2020, the Super Rich have cashed in on billions of dollars.
Amply documented it’s the largest redistribution of global wealth in World history, accompanied by a process of Worldwide impoverishment.
Video: Michael Welch Interviews Professor Michel Chossudovsky on the Devastating Economic and Social Impacts of the Covid-19 Crisis
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-covid-19-economic-and-social-chaos/5764076
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