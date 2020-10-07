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Tulsi Gabbard exposes CIA funding al-Qaeda and ISIS [Chinese subtitle] 中情局提供資金給蓋達組織和伊斯蘭國，被眾議員圖茜·加伯德在主流媒體上揭露了
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58 views • October 07, 2020
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FH9XiOIztSg
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FH9XiOIztSg
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