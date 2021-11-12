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Dr. David Martin Dropping Truth Bombs on Founders of the Plandemic and Their Companies
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9252 views • November 12, 2021
Dr. David Martin Dropping Truth Bombs on Founders of the Plandemic and Their Companies. Evidence of the criminal conspiracy. Talking about big pharma, corruption, history, conspiracy to commit genocide against humanity.
Gets into the hidden companies behind the scam. Follow the money. Follow the patents.
Gets into the hidden companies behind the scam. Follow the money. Follow the patents.
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