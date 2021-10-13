Gates caught admitting vaccine changes your DNA | Pilots/Controllers walk out in VAXX protest

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- Israel Health Department deleting Vaccine Death and Injury Reports
- Planes begin Falling from the sky because of Vaccinated Pilots prone to blood clots? Just Maybe. Watch for more of this happening.
- Food Shortages and Empty shelves becoming common in the U.S.
- More MP's Collapsing after the Jab
- Poor clueless Democrat George Clooney tries to bump up Joe's ratings ....It's not working
- More nurses being fired daily.
Mirrored - wil paranormal