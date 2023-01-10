Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p24ge7sd31a

2023.01.09 A new era of free competition among different digital currencies is coming. The worldwide economic crisis will trigger wars, and the birth of new currencies and political powers.

数字货币会迎来百家争鸣的新时代，经济危机必将伴随着战争、新的货币、新的政权的诞生。


