2023.01.09 A new era of free competition among different digital currencies is coming. The worldwide economic crisis will trigger wars, and the birth of new currencies and political powers.
数字货币会迎来百家争鸣的新时代，经济危机必将伴随着战争、新的货币、新的政权的诞生。
