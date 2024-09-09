Amnos tou Theou-2nd Effort

I made an earlier effort to sing this hymn (which is Copyright 2015, by me) while my voice was not in as good a shape. It's still not 100%, but, I believe, is nearer.





If any of you has contact with Tim Faust (or someone else with as fine a quality of voice), please share it with them, and put them in touch with me. I would love to see it glorifying God through such a fine voice.





This hymn is a prayer for our land and, from each of us, a prayer for our own sanctification by God's mercy and grace.





Many of my hymns can be found at https://www.musescore.com/billsey





#Mercy, #Grace, #Love