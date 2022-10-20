The Real Anthony Fauci -- The Movie -- Based on Million-Copy Best Seller -- View Pt 1 'til Oct 28

Access Video Here Until October 26: https://www.therealanthonyfaucimovie.com/trailer

Within the first 5 minutes, you know why Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s blockbuster bestelling book The Real Anthony Fauci is now a full-length feature documentary exposing Big Pharma, Big Tech and Big Government.

BEGINNING OCTOBER 18TH FOR 10 DAYS ONLY YOU CAN SEE IT EXCLUSIVELY FOR FREE AND ONLY ON THIS PAGE.

During more than a year of painstaking and meticulous research and interviews, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unearthed shocking truths about collusion, deceit and manipulation affecting the freedom, health and safety of our families

And, despite censorship, boycotts from bookstores and libraries, and hit pieces against the author, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci is a New York Times bestseller with over 1,000,000 copies sold.



