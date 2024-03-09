Matt Walsh | The media's new favorite topic: "white rural rage"

The Matt Walsh Show - The Unabashed Demonization Of Poor White Americans: the media's new favorite topic: "white rural rage"
Identity Politics. No one can explain it better than Matt Walsh.
The Matt Walsh Show | the media launches an all out assault on the true enemies of democracy: poor white people. Also, the Biden Administration struggles to evade questions and accountability as yet another American citizen is murdered by an illegal alien. A school in Oklahoma holds a fundraising event featuring a display so revolting and grotesque that I don't even want to describe it. And a large group of scientists are asked whether sex is binary. The answer should have been yes from 100 percent of respondents. But that's not what happened.
Ep.1320
https://rumble.com/v4h8b30-the-unabashed-demonization-of-poor-white-americans-ep.-1320.html
