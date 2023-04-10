https://gettr.com/post/p2dzoxh917d
4/9/2023 【NFSC Members Paying Homage to the Statue of Liberty】Fellow fighter Ava: “They can lock Mr. Guo up physically, but they can never imprison his spirit!” Fellow fighter Prince Li: “The name of Miles Guo stands for a kind of spirit and our determination to pursue freedom and democracy!”
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/9/2023 【战友们拜谒自由女神】莘7女孩战友：他们可以关住郭先生的身体，但是他们永远关不住郭先生的精神！小王子战友：“郭文贵”这个名字代表着一种精神和我们追求自由民主的决心！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
