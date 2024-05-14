Create New Account
RFK Jr: "Another intruder broke into my house this week and then returned...
Published 17 hours ago

TheBlaze  ·  RFK Jr: "Another intruder broke into my house this week and then returned to my house again shortly after the police released him. President Biden has made the historic decision to deny me a Secret Service detail. I'm the only one in history whose request has ever been denied."


@theblaze




rfk jrrobert kennedy jrpresidential bid 2024denied secret service protection

