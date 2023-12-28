Create New Account
A Symphony of Humanity ~Aleksandr Dugin - Labeled the most dangerous philosopher in the world, by the Western globalist crime syndicate MSM propaganda spin doctors - Excerpt from documentary PARADOGMA
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
🎥 Watch: PARADOGMA (2018) -- "PARADOGMA is about what happens when you wake up the political correct beast"

https://rumble.com/v43m8a0-paradogma-paradogma-is-about-what-happens-when-you-wake-up-the-political-co.html

free speechfreedomjournalismintolerancehumanityglobalismtyrannyparadogmaaleksandr dugin

