Writing with a Purpose - Email Marketing Tips

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Are you struggling to understand the best marketing strategies for your business, and you need some clarification? Or perhaps you are finding digital marketing a bit of a mystery as to what you need to do and what you don’t. Please reach out for a free consultation: [email protected]
-----Resources------
💪 Facebook Business Support Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
💻 Our website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com
📨 Try my favorite email marketing platform (constant contact) for free for 60 days, no payment info necessary: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
📈 QUIZ: Find out your Business' Marketing Recipe: https://j4e3ygjsy11.typeform.com/to/uMgYM6df
🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
☎️ Free Business Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact
✍️ FREE Worksheet for Writing Effective Emails: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/r53drwp
--- Music by Bensound at Bensound.com: Dreams ---
Royalty free.