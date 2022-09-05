Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, September 3, 2022, # 369 ( Dane Wigington )

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Relentless heat waves and wildfires are taking a terrible toll on the US West. Even forested regions of Northern California are currently scheduled to hit 115 degrees in the coming days while hovering around 110 degrees in the meantime. Crops continue to be crushed by the heat and drought. In other parts of the world constant deluge is drowning out food production and decimating populations. Record drought / deluge scenarios are the hallmark of climate intervention operations, what will it take to bring these programs to the full light of day?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Dane Wigington





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Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ





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