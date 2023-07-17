BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PART 2 When Western feminist nations become evil, then judgment from more cruel nations like Babylon
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
530 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • July 17, 2023

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2023). When the millions of Western feminist nations’ “uncovered naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors corrupt the Western feminist nations to the extent that it is in now, then God brings judgment upon the millions of Western feminist nations’ fake harlot churches from more cruel nations like Babylon. Just as ancient Israel was destroyed by Babylon and its people massacred, so also will the Western feminist nations be destroyed by more cruel nations that have been utterly demon-possessed by millennia of worship of demons and witchcraft and idolatry, just as Babylon was steeped with demon worship and witchcraft and idolatry so that its soldiers were extremely cruel and violent and unmerciful to the Israelite men women children. The demons do not like the human specie, and therefore, they use the human soldiers’ minds and bodies to torture and rape and destroy and kill other humans with both cruelty and hatred. This is how the fallen angel devils feed on the human life force energy. One of the best ways is through war and killing, although plague and famine and abortion and divorce and adrenochrome blood are also good food for them. Satan Lucifer and his “fake ascended masters fake aliens” fallen angel vampires are parasites, and they need to feed on the humans’ life force energy, because humans are still attached to the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ life. They feed on the negative energy they create throughout the history of the human specie made in the image of God. In China, many of the Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites wealthy people are now going around running over the human specie people and children with their car. Or, they are demon-possessed humans controlled by these demon spirits and fallen angel spirits through thousands of years of eastern mysticism Satanism Taoism Buddhism Korean shamanism ancestral worship animism spiritualism New Age occult witchcraft demon-possession worship of these demons and devils that are carried down through their family generations for thousands of years. They are going back to run over the human children several times to make sure they are dead. Dozens of passerby and car drivers in China do not stop to help the dying human, but they just run over them, too, as if they are a nuisance and in the way. It shows the degradation of human nature and the extent of demon-possession of the humans. These Draco avatars and reptilian hybrid criminals and murderers do not get prosecuted by the Rothschild family-owned Chinese communist party’s Satanist communism government, because Satanist globalist elite wealthy rulers are immune from prosecution. Running over human children seems to be a favorite entertainment for the wealthy reptilian elites now, so that a popular saying has developed in China that says, “If you run over a person, make sure that they are dead.” If they get caught by camera and there is an outrage among the dumb human slave populace, then they use a clone to throw into prison, just like the dead clone of Jeffrey Epstein in prison. They take the reptilian hybrid demon spirit or the fallen angel “gay mafia elite” “lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist elite” devil spirit and put it into another cloned hybrid human-looking avatar body, much like the movie “Avatar.”


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthbiblegodchristjesusqanonchristianchurchdonald trumprapturenwoqpatriotilluminatipastorcoronaviruscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran&#8217;s Rezaei To End War

VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran’s Rezaei To End War

Garrison Vance
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy