AA_IB_528_Overwhelmed_&_Underdelivered

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Tonight I will delve into the bleak existence that we currently live in. We will get into the obvious dichotomy between overwhelmed and underdelivered reality of today, from strip malls, music, cars, and art and more.
#AlexJones #InfoWars #Iran #Israel #Ballroom #War #Music #Trump #Epstein #Cars #Trafficking #Death #Assassination #AI #PopCulture #Democrat #Voting #Tennessee #Drugs #Psychology #Texas #PsyOp #NBA #Republican #NWO #ESPN #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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