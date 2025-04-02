BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Topton i7 1365U Teardown Fanless Quiet Mini PC Repaste w K5 Pro & PTM7950 Pad Review #wisebuyreviews
4 weeks ago

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/4iJPEQB [ amazon affiliate links ] Fanless Mini PC,13th Gen Core i7-1355U 1365U, (up to 5.0/5.2GHz) 64GB DDR4 1TB NVMe, 2 * 2.5G LAN, Tunderbolt 4 eGPU,PCIE4.0 DDR4


- OR ON ALI here: https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256806726917983.html

13th Gen Fanless Mini PC Intel i7 1355U 1365U i5 1335U Windows 11 Dual 2.5G LAN Tunderbolt 4 Metal Gaming Mini Computer WiFi6


In this video I tear down this PC and intall PTM7950 and K5 Pro thermal solutions. Towards the end I show the results of testing regarding the reduction in temperature.


------ MATERIALS USED IN THIS VIDEO


- iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bit Set for Electronics Repair https://amzn.to/3F5WjpP


- K5 PRO Viscous Thermal Paste for Thermal pad Replacement 60g 3X20g Pack (iPhone, Apple iMac, Sony PS4 & PS3, Xbox, Acer Aspire etc) https://amzn.to/41GoowC


- PTM7950 Thermal Pad Phase Change Heatsink 80x80x0.25mm 8.5W/mK Conductive for Heatsink PS5 Steam Deck CPU GPU SSD Silicone Grease Thermal Pad https://amzn.to/4i2xrxN


---- VIDEOS OF TEARDOWN AND REPASTE HERE:


- 🚀 NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU Thermal Pad UPGRADE PTM7950 & K5 Pro Paste Guide TEST & REVIEW #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/izXgX_DvkKk


- 🚧 TEAR DOWN Topton FU02 FANLESS Silent Mini PC PTM7950 Ryzen 7 7730U Review & Test #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/eh_SLwsJ0uI


- Topton FU03 Ryzen 7 8845HS Tear Down and Repaste w PTM7950 & K5 PRO Review and Test #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/P3hcIbkAnqM


- Topton i7 1365U Teardown Fanless Quiet Mini PC Repaste w K5 Pro & PTM7950 Pad Review #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/xf_27JqqgOE


LIKE SUBCRIBE and CHECK OUT MY OTHER SOLAR PANEL REVIEWS!


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xf_27JqqgOE

- Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/WzxzGu7Ef24z/

- Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wisebuyreviews:d/Topton-i7-1365U-Teardown-Fanless-Quiet-Mini-PC-Repaste-w-K5-Pro---PTM7950-Pad-Review--wisebuyreviews:5

-

Keywords
diypc gamingpc buildingcomputer upgrade
