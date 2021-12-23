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"Regardless of the fact we are attacking your fundamental rights..."The PSYCHOPATH Justin Trudeau said.
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338 views • December 23, 2021
Justin Trudeau Canadian Prime Minister
“Regardless of the fact that we are attacking your fundamental rights, or limiting your fundamental rights…
The charter [The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms] says that’s wrong.
We’re still going to go ahead and do it.
It’s basically a loophole that allows a majority to override fundamental rights of a minority.”
~ Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
“Regardless of the fact that we are attacking your fundamental rights, or limiting your fundamental rights…
The charter [The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms] says that’s wrong.
We’re still going to go ahead and do it.
It’s basically a loophole that allows a majority to override fundamental rights of a minority.”
~ Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
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