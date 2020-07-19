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AFTER BIRTH ABORTION - INFOWARS
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26 views • July 19, 2020
Note how Northam tries to soften the reality of his evil deeds. These three people are a microcosm for our current society. Evil doers, and onlookers, about the right ratio too. I'm not a tough guy, but nevertheless, I wish I could be there to at least try to save that baby they would leave "comfortable" to die.
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