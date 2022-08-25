Why Former Joyce Meyer’s Employee Emily Rose Massey Left the Word of Faith Movement

Emily Rose Massey and her husband, Paul, are revealing the dangerous lies of the Word of Faith movement after realizing they had been deceived by its teachings themselves. Following years of working for Joyce Meyer Ministries, they found themselves deeply deceived by the popular prosperity gospel movement inspired by preachers like Joel Osteen, Kenneth Copeland, Steven Furtick, T.D. Jakes, Bill Johnson and Brian Houston. Emily tells their story of escaping the Word of Faith falsehood and provides valuable pointers for how to recognize the self-serving declarations and heresies that many people continue to fall for today. “The root of the deception,” Emily says, “comes down to Christians who don’t know the Word of God as well as they should.”







TAKEAWAYS





Word of Faith theology falsely teaches that people can use their words to wield faith to give them what they want





Emily and Paul’s Joyce Meyer Manifesto is available to read on their website, WeWouldRatherHaveJesus.com





Prosperity gospel preachers treat God like a genie, and they use Scripture like a spell book





“Name it and claim it” is a Word of Faith lie that directs people to speak their blessings into existence







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