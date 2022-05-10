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"A NEW ID FOR AMERICA"- Beast System, REAL ID & Robots Of The Future
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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918 views • May 10, 2022
#GOVERNMENT #BEASTSYSTEM #NEWWORLDORDER
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

Today's word: Watch for the Real ID. Every country will have it under different names- it is a comprehensive marker for identification, travel, wealth, property, social-credit, status, health, etc. It covers everything. A new society will emerge, built on cold calculations and removal of the 'human touch'. It is necessary to work on faith not out of fear, but because faith feeds a Christian and maintains a living relationship with a living God. Our God never fails, amen.

READ THIS PROPHECY ON THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/12/08/a-new-id-for-america-september-27-2021/

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]

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SUPPORTING PROPHECIES MENTIONED:
Catastrophic Flooding https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/853/
If You See Something, Say Something https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/23/if-you-see-something-say-something-october-23-2021/
Pogroms https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/17/pogroms-in-america-july-17-2021/
Biometrics & The Beast System https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/23/biometrics-the-beast-system-september-14-2021/
Keywords
americagodchristjesustraveltruthprophecyaiartificial intelligenceend timesrobotssocial creditreal idlordbeast systempropertystatusidentificationgod almightymarkerliving godthe masters voicecold calculationshuman touchliving relationship
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