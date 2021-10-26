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Securing Bind 9 with AppArmor and Firejail
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94 views • October 26, 2021
This is a small excerpt from a ISC Security Series webinar titled "Securing Bind 9 with AppArmor and Firejail". ISC is a non-profit organization that develops several widely used open source software packages such as BIND 9, ISC DHCP, and Kea DHCP.
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cez-RkSQEHY
Securing Bind 9 - ISC Webinar Series: https://www.isc.org/blogs/bind-security-webinar-series-2021/
Firejail profile used in the video: https://firejail.wordpress.com/2021/10/26/securing-bind-9-with-apparmor-and-firejail/
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cez-RkSQEHY
Securing Bind 9 - ISC Webinar Series: https://www.isc.org/blogs/bind-security-webinar-series-2021/
Firejail profile used in the video: https://firejail.wordpress.com/2021/10/26/securing-bind-9-with-apparmor-and-firejail/
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