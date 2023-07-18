Create New Account
It's time to dismantle the FBI. Gregg Jarrett with Jim Hanson on AMERICA First
It's time to dismantle the FBI. Gregg Jarrett with Jim Hanson on AMERICA First


Jim Hanson talks to Gregg Jarrett about the apparent ineptitude of the Secret Service in handling the White House cocaine scandal, as well as what should be done with the FBI now that it's too far gone.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

