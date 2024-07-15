Compressing Brain Development – From Years to Days, Instant Body Recovery and More! w/ Ion Mitchell









Scientist and futurist, Ion Mitchell, rejoins the program to discuss the amazing abilities our body and brain has when functioning properly and put under healthy stress and exercise. Mitchell has worked for leading labs across the country including for NASA. He now runs his own lab and generates products for his own company and for many other companies in the industry. You can learn more about Ion and his products at https://wizardsciences.com/?rfsn=7902827.b22640&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7902827.b22640





