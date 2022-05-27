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Bases 122 Part 4 Leeloo Dallas - Epstein-Black Eyed People
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398 views • May 27, 2022
Leeloo Dallas is an English Monarch Mind Control asset. This is part 4 of her witness statement, as she will soon return tio a 'Monarch' back with Epstein, who she states is very much alive.
She explains further experiences in a soul prison, taken to the "God of War"- Mars, using an elevator type 'jump gate'. There she was given poison to kill her 'primary' body, so her soul could be trapped, and used for the clones of her, as she described in part 3.
She describes the Greys, and how they use an outer 'jump suit', ass we use clothes.
She also mentions being one of James Casbolt's "wives" between 2005 and 2007.
This is Part A, she held a online session whuich se wishes to share as Part 4-B.
She explains further experiences in a soul prison, taken to the "God of War"- Mars, using an elevator type 'jump gate'. There she was given poison to kill her 'primary' body, so her soul could be trapped, and used for the clones of her, as she described in part 3.
She describes the Greys, and how they use an outer 'jump suit', ass we use clothes.
She also mentions being one of James Casbolt's "wives" between 2005 and 2007.
This is Part A, she held a online session whuich se wishes to share as Part 4-B.
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