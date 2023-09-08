CIA & FBI Using Ukrainian Terrorist Nazis' To Influence American Politics

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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWTHURSDAY SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
EPISODE - #3703 8AM
Special Guest:
• Roger Stone, Political Icon, NY Times Bestselling Author, Trump-loyalist, Veteran GOP Operative.
Website:
• StoneZone.Live
Social Media:
• Twitter/X: @RogerStoneJR
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #3703 9.7.23 @8AM: Explosive Revelations Broadcast On Recent J6 Patriot Panel!
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