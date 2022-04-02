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NIGHT SHADOWS 04012022 -- Delusions & Fools. Israel’s religious NEW YEAR; is 2022 a KEY PIVOT YEAR? The GREAT RESET and Sun Disease
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471 views • April 02, 2022
Israel enters their religious NEW YEAR today, and a new wave of terrorism has begun, part of the THIRD intifada. Meanwhile Russia's Putin has emerged once again as smarter than the West, and all of this is part of the GREAT RESET, moving the world into the new digital social credits system. Then of course we are in CYCLE 25 on the Sun, and the anomalies are increasing rapidly. Number 25 in Strong's is DIVINE AGAPE, God's TYPE of love. Scripture forecasts that this Cycle 25 will terminate human civilization on Earth and already scientists are saying they don't understand what is going on in the Sun and are getting concerned. Then we have China moving rapidly, along with the UN and WHO with their NEW WAVE virus that will need a 4th booster shot and on and on it goes. Is 2022 a KEY PIVOT YEAR, and more...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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PLEASE Subscribe to these!! Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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