Israeli Air Force has conducted a high-precision strike in the heart of Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiye - yesterday's footage, Nov 23rd

🚨 Israeli Air Force targets Lebanon

➡️ The Israeli Air Force has conducted a high-precision strike in the heart of Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiye.

➡️ The target was a high-ranking Hezbollah operative. Israeli media identifies him as Haytham al-Tabatabai, the reported #2 figure in Hezbollah's military hierarchy.

Adding:

Iran vows confrontation after senior Hezbollah commander killed in Beirut

Ali Larijani, Iran’s National Security Council Secretary, condemned the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai.

"Netanyahu continues his adventures until all realize that no path remains except to confront this fabricated entity," he wrote on X.