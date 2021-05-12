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Do Not Do Your Own Research! Part 9: COVID passports
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142 views • May 12, 2021
-Alberta’s Emergency/Lockdown
-injection failures: hospitalisations and deaths
-COVID passports
-Microchipping humans
Sources:
Jason Kenney announcement
https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/doctors-warn-kenney-of-hospital-system-crash-if-province-does-not-bring-in-stricter-covid-19-restrictions
Derek James Tweet (Alberta cases)
https://twitter.com/derekjamesfrom/status/1389778056672256003?s=21
populationalberta.ca/stats/covid-19
COVID-19 third wave straining Alberta's ICUs
https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/mobile/covid-19-third-wave-straining-alberta-s-icus-1.5404495
At Least 9,245 Americans Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Vaccination; 132 Dead
https://m.theepochtimes.com/at-least-9245-americans-tested-positive-for-covid-19-after-vaccination-132-dead_3798410.html
1.3% of Canada’s COVID-19 cases had 1st vaccine: PHAC
https://globalnews.ca/news/7829119/covid-vaccine-first-dose-canada/
The Truth About Vaccines - Episode 7
Dr. Tenpenny on vaccine passports
Thetruthaboutcancer.com
No plans for ‘divisive’ vaccine passports for Canadians, Trudeau says
https://globalnews.ca/news/7576955/coronavirus-vaccine-passports-canada-trudeau/
WATCH: Trudeau says there are 'pros and cons' to vaccine passport idea, will 'listen to the experts'
https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-trudeau-says-there-are-pros-and-cons-to-vaccine-passport-idea-will-listen-to-the-experts
Trudeau says COVID-19 vaccine passport "to be expected" for Canadians
https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/vaccine-passport-covid-19-trudeau-expected-canada
Senate OK needed to send Florida vaccine passport ban to DeSantis’ desk
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/politics/senate-ok-needed-to-send-florida-vaccine-passport-ban-to-desantis-desk
South Dakota’s Noem Bans Vaccine Passports
https://m.theepochtimes.com/south-dakotas-noem-bans-vaccine-passports_3785776.html
E.U. Set to Let Vaccinated U.S. Tourists Visit This Summer
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/25/world/europe/american-travel-to-europe.html
New York launches nation's first 'vaccine passports.' Others are working on similar ideas, but many details must be worked out.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/26/covid-vaccine-passports-new-york-first-vaccination-proof-system/6976009002/
California Rolls Out Scannable Vaccine Card Wristbands
https://www.newswars.com/california-rolls-out-scannable-vaccine-card-wristbands/
From Bill Gates' plot to microchip the world, to Dr. Fauci blocking natural cures: How anti-vaxxers are already peddling bizarre theories about COVID-19 vaccine BEFORE it even exists
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8267993/Groups-sow-doubt-COVID-vaccine-one-exists.html
Pentagon scientists reveal a microchip that senses COVID-19 in your body BEFORE you show symptoms and a filter that extracts the virus from blood
https://www.reddit.com/r/Inovio/comments/mphu4s/pentagon_scientists_reveal_a_microchip_that/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9460389/Pentagon-scientists-invent-microchip-senses-COVID-19-body-symptoms.html
PENTAGON’S “COVID DETECTING MICROCHIP” FOR UNDER YOUR SKIN
https://truthinmedia.com/pentagons-covid-detecting-microchip-for-under-your-skin/
-injection failures: hospitalisations and deaths
-COVID passports
-Microchipping humans
Sources:
Jason Kenney announcement
https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/doctors-warn-kenney-of-hospital-system-crash-if-province-does-not-bring-in-stricter-covid-19-restrictions
Derek James Tweet (Alberta cases)
https://twitter.com/derekjamesfrom/status/1389778056672256003?s=21
populationalberta.ca/stats/covid-19
COVID-19 third wave straining Alberta's ICUs
https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/mobile/covid-19-third-wave-straining-alberta-s-icus-1.5404495
At Least 9,245 Americans Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Vaccination; 132 Dead
https://m.theepochtimes.com/at-least-9245-americans-tested-positive-for-covid-19-after-vaccination-132-dead_3798410.html
1.3% of Canada’s COVID-19 cases had 1st vaccine: PHAC
https://globalnews.ca/news/7829119/covid-vaccine-first-dose-canada/
The Truth About Vaccines - Episode 7
Dr. Tenpenny on vaccine passports
Thetruthaboutcancer.com
No plans for ‘divisive’ vaccine passports for Canadians, Trudeau says
https://globalnews.ca/news/7576955/coronavirus-vaccine-passports-canada-trudeau/
WATCH: Trudeau says there are 'pros and cons' to vaccine passport idea, will 'listen to the experts'
https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-trudeau-says-there-are-pros-and-cons-to-vaccine-passport-idea-will-listen-to-the-experts
Trudeau says COVID-19 vaccine passport "to be expected" for Canadians
https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/vaccine-passport-covid-19-trudeau-expected-canada
Senate OK needed to send Florida vaccine passport ban to DeSantis’ desk
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/politics/senate-ok-needed-to-send-florida-vaccine-passport-ban-to-desantis-desk
South Dakota’s Noem Bans Vaccine Passports
https://m.theepochtimes.com/south-dakotas-noem-bans-vaccine-passports_3785776.html
E.U. Set to Let Vaccinated U.S. Tourists Visit This Summer
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/25/world/europe/american-travel-to-europe.html
New York launches nation's first 'vaccine passports.' Others are working on similar ideas, but many details must be worked out.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/26/covid-vaccine-passports-new-york-first-vaccination-proof-system/6976009002/
California Rolls Out Scannable Vaccine Card Wristbands
https://www.newswars.com/california-rolls-out-scannable-vaccine-card-wristbands/
From Bill Gates' plot to microchip the world, to Dr. Fauci blocking natural cures: How anti-vaxxers are already peddling bizarre theories about COVID-19 vaccine BEFORE it even exists
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8267993/Groups-sow-doubt-COVID-vaccine-one-exists.html
Pentagon scientists reveal a microchip that senses COVID-19 in your body BEFORE you show symptoms and a filter that extracts the virus from blood
https://www.reddit.com/r/Inovio/comments/mphu4s/pentagon_scientists_reveal_a_microchip_that/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9460389/Pentagon-scientists-invent-microchip-senses-COVID-19-body-symptoms.html
PENTAGON’S “COVID DETECTING MICROCHIP” FOR UNDER YOUR SKIN
https://truthinmedia.com/pentagons-covid-detecting-microchip-for-under-your-skin/
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