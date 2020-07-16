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The Nine Warning Signs!
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89 views • July 16, 2020
From November 2013 through September 2015, nine “Warning Signs” appeared in the heavens – each timed concurrently with the Biblical Appointed Times (Feasts) of Yehovah.
4 Lunar Eclipses (Blood Moons)
2 Solar Eclipses
1 Comet named ISON (I the SON!)
1 Asteroid nicknamed “The Beast”
1 Close Approach of Saturn
A sequence of four consecutive Blood Moons occurs every 55 years.
All four of these Blood Moons land on a Biblical Feast Day once every 250 years.
Add five more signs and the chances of this happening are slim to none.
Now, in 2020, we are just now seeing what these signs were warning us about!
Three days before the final Blood Moon in this sequence the United Nations passed the 2030 agenda. Included in this nefarious plan is the scheme to give a global identification number to everyone on the planet, which is the Biblical Mark of the Beast!
MUSIC
Introduction Music
Sounds From The Past
https://www.jamendo.com/track/34403/sounds-from-the-past
Artist: Mindthings
Album: Life’s Path
Year: 2007
License: Personal
Asteroid “The Beast”
Action Decisive Move
https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Komiku/The_Binge_Watchers__Score_1/Komiku_-_The_Binge_Watchers_-_Score_1_-_19_Action_Decisive_Move
Artist: Komiku
Album: The Binge Watchers : Score 1
License: CC0 1.0 Universal
freemusicarchive.org
Final Credits
Drifting
by Sagittarius V
https://sagittariusvmusic.bandcamp.com/track/drifting
Album: Symphonies in Space
Year: 2014
License: Personal
4 Lunar Eclipses (Blood Moons)
2 Solar Eclipses
1 Comet named ISON (I the SON!)
1 Asteroid nicknamed “The Beast”
1 Close Approach of Saturn
A sequence of four consecutive Blood Moons occurs every 55 years.
All four of these Blood Moons land on a Biblical Feast Day once every 250 years.
Add five more signs and the chances of this happening are slim to none.
Now, in 2020, we are just now seeing what these signs were warning us about!
Three days before the final Blood Moon in this sequence the United Nations passed the 2030 agenda. Included in this nefarious plan is the scheme to give a global identification number to everyone on the planet, which is the Biblical Mark of the Beast!
MUSIC
Introduction Music
Sounds From The Past
https://www.jamendo.com/track/34403/sounds-from-the-past
Artist: Mindthings
Album: Life’s Path
Year: 2007
License: Personal
Asteroid “The Beast”
Action Decisive Move
https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Komiku/The_Binge_Watchers__Score_1/Komiku_-_The_Binge_Watchers_-_Score_1_-_19_Action_Decisive_Move
Artist: Komiku
Album: The Binge Watchers : Score 1
License: CC0 1.0 Universal
freemusicarchive.org
Final Credits
Drifting
by Sagittarius V
https://sagittariusvmusic.bandcamp.com/track/drifting
Album: Symphonies in Space
Year: 2014
License: Personal
Keywords
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