We Want Action!

Our ‘Leaders’ Always Go One Step Too Far

* This weekend we got a glimpse of the truth.

* Dems have wanted regime change in Russia for years.

* Americans don’t actually want this at all.

* We’re looking at a grim economic picture here.

* Everyday items are suddenly way more expensive.

* Customers will start to run out of cash to spend.

* Our ‘leaders’ are grabbing cash while they still can.

* A moral panic is being created to divert attention.

* The true division in the country is based on money.

* ‘Putin’s price hike’ is a lie.

* The [Bidan] administration created this problem.

* Unelected ideologues are running our nation.

* Dem leaders don’t care about improving our lives.

* When the economy turns south, the calculation changes completely.

* Everything is different in a country that believes it’s becoming poor.





You Can Be Certain Of This:

* If there are free and fair elections this November, neoliberalism will be swept away entirely and revealed as the joke it is.

* The thing to worry about right now is not public opinion. That’s settled; nobody likes this.

* The thing to worry about right now is voting — the mechanics of voting.

* If the public is allowed to express its preference in the midterms, we’re done.

* But will they be allowed? That should be the thing people are paying attention to.





Redpills:

“He’s far away. He’s somewhere else.”

“Joe Biden is not running it [the White House]. Joe Biden has gone.”





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304339356001