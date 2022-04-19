We Want Action!

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Our ‘Leaders’ Always Go One Step Too Far
* This weekend we got a glimpse of the truth.
* Dems have wanted regime change in Russia for years.
* Americans don’t actually want this at all.
* We’re looking at a grim economic picture here.
* Everyday items are suddenly way more expensive.
* Customers will start to run out of cash to spend.
* Our ‘leaders’ are grabbing cash while they still can.
* A moral panic is being created to divert attention.
* The true division in the country is based on money.
* ‘Putin’s price hike’ is a lie.
* The [Bidan] administration created this problem.
* Unelected ideologues are running our nation.
* Dem leaders don’t care about improving our lives.
* When the economy turns south, the calculation changes completely.
* Everything is different in a country that believes it’s becoming poor.
You Can Be Certain Of This:
* If there are free and fair elections this November, neoliberalism will be swept away entirely and revealed as the joke it is.
* The thing to worry about right now is not public opinion. That’s settled; nobody likes this.
* The thing to worry about right now is voting — the mechanics of voting.
* If the public is allowed to express its preference in the midterms, we’re done.
* But will they be allowed? That should be the thing people are paying attention to.
Redpills:
“He’s far away. He’s somewhere else.”
“Joe Biden is not running it [the White House]. Joe Biden has gone.”
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 April 2022