KUWAIT GOVERNMENT VIOLATING NUREMBERG CODE COHERCING WORKERS ( INCLUDING MAIDS ) THAT TO HAVE RESIDENCY - THE mRNA IRREVERSIBLE DNA ALTERING DEATH SHOT MUST BE TAKEN__1

BASSEL AL SABAH AND FIRED PARLIAMENT WERE RESPONSIBLE FOR IMPRISONING 7 EXPAT AREAS OF KUWAIT; NAZI - STYLE GHETTOS DEPRIVED HEALTHY EXPATS OF THEIR JOBS, FOOD, FREEDOM, AND MONEY TO SUPPORT THEIR FAMILIES. KUWAIT BROKE THE LABOR CONTRACT OF MILLIONS OF EXPAT WORKERS ......WITHOUT JUST COMPENSATION.In case the ArabTimesOnline takes down the story, here are the words that should have every embassy in Kuwait filing complaints to the International Criminal Court against Kuwait Ministry of Health and KWT Government. EXPATS insists this entire Parliament is fired. Dr. BASSEL AL-SABAH IS compromised; buying supplies from the ENEMY that attacked Kuwait - CHINA. Dr. BASSEL AL-SABAH and officials in KWT Government are profiting.MORE THAN 8 PLANE-LOADS OF MEDICAL SUPPLIES AND CONTAMINATED PCR TEST SWABS. BASSEL AL SABAH IS A W.H.O. BILL GATES PUPPETARAB TIMES ONLINEARTICLE: Concerning vaccines and vaccinations, the source revealed that the vaccination of expatriates will start from June and extend over a period of 3 months. He stressed that, after the deadline in September, renewing the residency of any expatriate will not be allowed unless he has obtained the necessary vaccination. This come at a time when the circle of countries that have decided to stop using the Astra-Zeneca-Oxford vaccine against COVID-19 expands with Denmark recently joining South Africa, Austria, and Switzerland in this decision.However, the Ministry of Health ( Dr. Bassel Al-Sabah ) affirmed that it will continue to administer this vaccine ( and it is not a vaccine Bassel ) campaign. It insisted that no cases of blood clots or deaths were recorded among all who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in the country. According to a specialized team from the ministry that has been monitoring the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines, it is constantly following up all local and international developments ( like 10 countries stopped giving the vaccines Bassel ) related to the safety of vaccines ( but this is not a vaccine by any definition ) .Regarding the suspension of the use of this vaccine by the health authorities in Denmark and Austria until the verification of the results of some cases of blood clotting that were detected, the team stressed that the procedure is considered routine ( changing a person DNA is not routine ) and precautionary procedure by the health authorities in the event of any unexpected symptoms until their cause is verified. It assured its citizens and resident that some side effects of the two vaccines Pfizer and AstraZenca – are expected and they are not risky.The Nuremberg Code (1947)Basic principles must be observed in order to satisfy moral, ethical and legal concepts:1. The voluntary consent of the Citizen is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of Vaccination which may not be delegated to another with impunity.2. The Vaccination testing should be the results of animal experimentation and acknowledge of the natural history of the disease.3. The Vaccination should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.4. No Vaccination should be conducted where there no reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur.5. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the Vaccination.6. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the Vaccinated person against even remote possibilities of injury, disability or death.7. The Vaccination should be conducted only by qualified persons.8. During the course of the Vaccination the person should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible.9. During the course of the Vaccination, the person in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him, that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the person.WHAT $$ IS THE BASSEL AL-SABA- ASTRAZENECA AGREEMENT ?? - JUST LIKE THE b) The Bibi-Pfizer Agreement.The HagueThe Netherlands