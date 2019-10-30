Broccoli Sprouts: Benefits (Cancer Prevention)

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Young broccoli sprouts provide the body with a high amount of sulforophane, a powerful cancer fighting compound. This also has many other health benefits, including concentrated nutrients for overall health. In today's video we discuss many of these health benefits, and how you can grow these easily at home.
Full Article: http://potla5.blogspot.co.uk/2018/05/...
Making life enhancing videos is extremely important to me. I love sharing useful knowledge with you. Please let me know if there are any natural remedies or topics you wish for me to research. See my other videos on healthy foods for more info.
I wish you great health wealth and happiness.
Disclaimer: The materials and information contained on Ryan Taylor’s channel are provided for educational and general purposes only and therefore are no substitute for informed medical advice or care. Please consult a medical doctor to seek treatment for any illnesses or medical concerns you may have.
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